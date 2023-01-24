Oleksandr Zinchenko, Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah have all earned spots in Garth Crooks' team of the week after their last-minute 3-2 win over Manchester United.

Zinchenko

"Zinchenko had an injury-hit start to his Arsenal career after arriving from Manchester City, but he is in red-hot form right now.

"He was involved in both goals scored by Eddie Nketiah, while the ball round the corner for Granit Xhaka to play Martin Odegaard in was just delightful.

"Arsenal haven't had a left-back this effective since the days of Ashley Cole. Zinchenko has played a massive part in the transformation of Mikel Arteta's team. Pep Guardiola let the Ukraine defender go to Arsenal and may have let the Premier League title go with him."

Partey

"He was as solid as a rock. There have been plenty of star performers among the league leaders' ranks, but few have performed as consistently as Partey. The biggest challenge facing Mikel Arteta now is: can he keep his most important players free from injury?

"He can't control what goes on in matches, but he can regulate what goes on in training. If the Gunners can manage their resources as well as they have managed their performances, then they are in for one hell of a finish to what is already a tremendous title race."

Saka

"I've spent the past two weeks singing Luke Shaw's praises as a centre-back. He moves to his favoured position and the full-back gets torn to pieces. Saka was in terrific form and made United pay for Shaw's defensive shortcomings."

Nketiah

"I honestly thought the loss of Gabriel Jesus to injury would have a devastating effect on Arsenal's title chances. I couldn't have been further from the truth. Jesus was in sparkling form before he got injured at the World Cup, but from the day Nketiah came into the Arsenal team to deputise for Jesus, he has been in blistering goalscoring form.

"His goals-per-game ratio has been off the chart. The striker has scored seven goals in his past seven games and would have added to that tally had it not been for some brilliant goalkeeping by David de Gea on Sunday.

What Arteta does when Jesus is fit is anyone's guess, but if he were to play 4-4-2 with Jesus and Nketiah up front as a partnership, it's game over."

Who else made Garth's team?