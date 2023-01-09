Jonathan Sutherland's TOTW

Michael Beale's unbeaten start to life as Rangers manager continues, thanks again to an improved second half performance.

Two players caught the eye of the Sportscene presenter for his team of the week, at opposite ends of the pitch.

Connor Goldson slips in the centre of defence as he contributed to keeping a clean sheet against Dundee United.

Fashion Sakala had a glint in his eye as he departed late on yesterday, the look of a man pleased with his own performance. He opened the scoring with a cracker, played a vital role in the second and was all-round impressive at Tannadice.