Everton hope for Danjuma loan deal

Phil McNulty, chief football writer BBC Sport

Everton are hoping to finalise a loan deal for Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma.

Manager Frank Lampard has yet to make a signing in this January window as doubts remain over his future with Everton struggling in 19th place and facing a pivotal game at West Ham United on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Netherlands international Danjuma, who had a spell at Bournemouth, has fallen from favour at Villarreal and Lampard is desperate to add firepower to Everton.