Fox on 'serious' preparation, back-page warning & transfer latest
- Published
Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland
Dundee United head coach Liam Fox has been speaking to the media ahead of Saturday's Tannadice Scottish Cup tie with University of Stirling.
Here are the key points from the press conference:
United are taking the Lowland League side "very, very seriously", have watched them several times and are approaching the game the same way they would if they were facing Rangers or Celtic.
Fox will be reminding the players "they don’t want to be on the back pages for a poor result" as they look to continue the momentum gathered since the World Cup break.
Tony Watt has been linked with a move to Salford City, but Fox says there is nothing to report on possible departures or new signings.
Dylan Levitt is back available so Fox has a fully-fit squad to choose from.