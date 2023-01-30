Steve Cooper is coy on Nottingham Forest's remaining transfer business but accepts that "it could be a lot" on deadline day.

Jonjo Shelvey had a medical on Monday before a proposed move from Newcastle ,with his expected arrival potentially triggering the departure of other fringe players, such as Lewis O'Brien.

Cooper would not confirm or deny the rumours.

"Like any window, you want to close it with the squad in a stronger place," he said. "We've been unfortunate in picking up injuries and illnesses as well and that's added to the jigsaw of putting the squad together.

"We are working away and some things could happen, but some could not. We have every scenario in terms of ins and outs so it could be nothing or could be a lot."

After a squad overhaul in the summer, Cooper suggested Forest's transfer business this window comes from a stronger place.

"You have to be careful not to compare the two windows," he said. "They come at very different times of the season.

"We're in a completely different stage to then and have to do what we can to improve our squad."