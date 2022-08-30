Former Bournemouth manager Harry Redknapp says Scott Parker’s sacking by the Cherries was "a big shock."

The 75-year-old managed Bournemouth from 1983-1992 and later on in his managerial career signed Parker for Tottenham Hotspur in 2011.

"It was a big shock to me this morning when I heard the news," Redknapp said speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Bournemouth owner Maxim Demin has said that the club must show "belief" and "respect for one another". His statement followed Parker's comments that his side were "ill-equipped" after losing 9-0 to Liverpool.

"What Scott was saying I would definitely have said a few years ago myself," Redknapp said.

"We all learn, he is a young manger and was a good player and is a good manager. You learn on the way and unfortunately that has cost him quite dearly."

The Cherries have appointed assistant manager Gary O’Neil as the caretaker manager before they make a decision on a permanent manager.

"It is a job people would want to take as it is a club run by good owners and people," Redknapp added. "O’Neil played for me so if he wants to have a coffee or a chat I would only be too pleased. I used to meet Eddie Howe occasionally for a coffee and have a chat with him. I am always here if I can help in anyway.

"It is a great chance for anyone who comes in and O’Neil has the first crack at it. I signed him at three or four different clubs especially at Portsmouth and QPR - he was a great little player for me.

"Hopefully he can get off to a good start tomorrow against Wolves. If he pulls off a result there he may well put his name in the frame for the job."

Listen to the full interview on Nihal Arthanayke's show from 02:04:40