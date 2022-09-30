Sutton's prediction: 3-2

Arsenal have started the season so well, winning six out of seven league games. Their one defeat came at Manchester United, and they didn't deserve to lose there.

Tottenham are only a point behind them, though. Yes, they have been slightly fortunate with some of their results, but that just shows they don't have to play well to win.

Spurs also have Son Heung-min up and running after his hat-trick off the bench against Leicester before the international break. Son is in my fantasy team, so I was really angry when he was dropped - but then changed my mind when he came on. It was a masterclass from Antonio Conte to wait to bring him on.

You could make a case for either team here, but my gut feeling is to go with Arsenal - and for there to be lots of goals.

It's at Emirates Stadium, and I think the Gunners will take the game to Tottenham.

Spurs like that, because they are at their very best on the counter-attack, but I think Arsenal will get at them.

Al's prediction: Arsenal will be looking to replicate their women's performance against Spurs last weekend - and the result as well. I would back Mikel Arteta's side to win too, because although Tottenham are also doing well, their performances haven't always matched their results. 2-1

