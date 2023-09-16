Brighton became only the third side to win four consecutive Premier League meetings with Manchester United, after Liverpool (Dec 2000 – Jan 2002) and Man City (Apr 2013 – Nov 2014).

Manchester United have suffered as many as three defeats in their first five matches of a league campaign for the first time since 1989-90 under Alex Ferguson. This defeat also ended their run of 20 home league matches unbeaten (W17 D3) since their last defeat, which was also to Brighton on the opening matchday of last season.

Brighton’s Danny Welbeck scored his fourth Premier League goal against Manchester United, the most by any player after having previously played for the Red Devils in the competition. Three of those four goals have come at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have conceded two or more goals in each of their last four Premier League games, their joint-longest such run in the competition (also four from May-August 2001).