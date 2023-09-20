Frankfurt out to justify favourites tag
- Published
Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland in Frankfurt
Eintracht Frankfurt head coach Dino Toppmoller has been speaking to the media before hosting Aberdeen in Europa Conference League Group G on Thursday night.
The 42-year-old was assistant manager to Juilan Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig before taking charge of Eintracht this summer.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Says he knows the significance of winning this match given it is the group opener and wants to justify their status as "clear favourites"
Apart from Croatian midfielder Kristijan Jakic, everyone is available. Captain Sebastian Roder, one of the Europa League winners from 2022, has recovered from illness. He could feature.
He was respectful of Aberdeen, citing Bojan Miovski and Duk as "very good strikers". He also praised Leighton Clarkson's ability to play through the lines. He says he expects a team which will defend a bit deeper and they will need to push hard.
Says Eintrahct have no reason to underestimate Aberdeen and are completely focused on the task at hand
Asked if the target is winning the Conference League, Toppmoller references the win against Rangers in Seville as good experience, but says they have to focus on the group stage first of all.