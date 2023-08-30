Former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Mark Crossley said Brennan Johnson has got "a bit of everything" and tipped him to succeed wherever he ends up.

With just two days until the transfer window shuts, Johnson has been heavily linked with a move away from the City Ground, with Tottenham the frontrunners to sign him.

Crossley told BBC Radio Nottingham: "For such a young lad I think he has been a pivotal point of Forest’s reasonable amount of success over the last two years.

"He’s been excellent. He’s quick, he’s direct, he gets goals. To come through here [Forest academy] and do what he’s done, he is a really exciting talent. He’s got a bit of everything.

"We all know it’s a big business and with Financial Fair Play and wanting new signings, if the money that is being talked about is correct it does free up a lot of things.

"I’m sure Forest will want to make some additions so it helps in that way. You can see it from both ways."