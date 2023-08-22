Rangers 2-2 PSV Eindhoven: What did the manager say?

Rangers manager Michael Beale: “Naturally we’ll go across and be extremely positive, there were moments of tonight’s game where I thought we were really good.

“There were areas of the game we want to improve in for sure.

“Everything’s to play for and we wanted to set it up for next week.

“We were never fully in control because at this level and against this level of opponent we’re playing against it’s hard to have the game fully under control.

“But with 10 or 12 minutes to go, we had the result under control.

“It’s super disappointing we conceded from a set piece because Jack made big saves and then we had a massive opportunity to win the game even after that so we need to get rid of the frustration, it won’t help us, we have to reset.

“Obviously we have a game in between, which might be a good thing to keep our mind on, and then we’ll go across to Eindhoven and it’s a cup final.

“I’ve got high ambitions for this group domestically and in Europe, so I think we can go again.

“Let’s hope that next week we’re talking about even a more complete performance from them.”