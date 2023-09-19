Despite Joao Palhinha signing a new contract with Fulham, former Premier League midfielder Paul Mortimer believes the Portugal international won't be staying for very long. Speaking to BBC Radio London, he said: "From what I gather he was in the country, he was in Germany and it was happening - and then it wasn't.

"So yes, he's signed a new contract - there will probably be a release clause in it or something that will protect the club - but it will probably be a release clause that Bayern Munich can activate. Everyone will be happy, if the truth be told.

"He's a very, very good player, makes a huge difference for Fulham and they wouldn't want to lose him. But they came within a hair's breadth of losing him.

"It's going to depend where Fulham are as the season goes along. If he's happy and content, and Fulham are doing well, that might be enough to keep him - but it's Bayern Munich isn't it? Who turns them down?

"It's the current climate. We've signed a contract, but does that really mean anything? I doubt it with release clauses and everything like that, and who knows what's gone on behind the scenes with agents as well.

"So this could all be to keep the fans happy knowing full well that in January or the end of the season he will be gone."

