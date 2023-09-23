Burnley 0-1 Man Utd: Key stats

  • Burnley have lost their first four home games in a league season for the first time, while they've now had just one point from their first five games in each of their last three Premier League campaigns.

  • This was just Manchester United's fourth win in 13 Premier League away games (D2 L7), with three of those victories coming against promoted sides (also v Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest last season).

  • Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has now either scored or assisted a goal against 22 of the 24 clubs he's faced in the Premier League, with the exceptions being Sheffield United and Norwich City.

  • Jonny Evans' assist for Bruno Fernandes' opener was his first assist for Manchester United in all competitions since setting up Wayne Rooney's goal against Fulham in February 2013.

  • Burnley made 633 passes against Manchester United, with 558 of them being successful. Both figures are the highest they've ever recorded in a Premier League match.

