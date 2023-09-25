Former Premier League midfielder Danny Murphy says Everton gave Brentford "a taste of their own medicine", after Sean Dyche's side took home all three points from Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking on Saturday's Match of the Day, he said: "They had a really good game plan, good energy, good tenacity, good quality too. They actually gave Brentford a taste of their own medicine in many ways.

"I've seen Brentford do this to many teams, and it was clever [from Everton]. You've got a big man up front - Beto. They've just brought him to the club and he's quick and strong. You've got Doucoure, who is a willing runner. Doucoure uses his pace to get in [behind].

"They were getting the ball forward early and they weren't trying to play through when Brentford are going to pressure.

"Beto did really well. He didn't get his goal but he was a nuisance - he was really good and physically capable. He was bullying the Brentford defenders and getting the knockdowns first.

"There were so many good things for Everton, from an offensive and defensive point of view, but mainly the attitude, application and intent to get forward and try to win the football match."

Watch Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer

Listen back to match commentary in full on BBC Sounds