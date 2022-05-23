Chelsea 2-1 Watford: Pick of the stats

Chelsea are the only team in Premier League history to go through a whole season without ever being behind at half-time.

Watford lost 27 league games this season. Only once in their history have they ever lost more, doing so in 1971-72 (28 in the second tier).

Chelsea have never lost against Watford at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League (eight) – only versus Stoke (10), Fulham (15) and Middlesbrough (15) have they played more times without ever losing at home in the competition.