Chelsea 2-1 Watford: Pick of the stats
- Published
Chelsea are the only team in Premier League history to go through a whole season without ever being behind at half-time.
Watford lost 27 league games this season. Only once in their history have they ever lost more, doing so in 1971-72 (28 in the second tier).
Chelsea have never lost against Watford at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League (eight) – only versus Stoke (10), Fulham (15) and Middlesbrough (15) have they played more times without ever losing at home in the competition.
Kai Havertz has scored more goals in all competitions at Stamford Bridge this season than any other Chelsea player (eight). Seven of his 12 Premier League goals have been scored against teams starting the day in the relegation zone.