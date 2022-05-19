Burnley have two games left and Prmeier League survival is still in their hands.

So we asked you for your 20-word team talks to inspire the Clarets to stay up.

Here's a sample of what you sent:

Natasha: We've survived before, we'll survive again, get out there, get the ball in the net. Up The Clarets.

Bobby: Have you had your Weetabix boys? Sean Dyche had a bowl of gravel with rhino milk. Do it for Dychey.

Paul: Are you Premier League players? Go prove it to yourselves! It's in your hands!

Mark: Go and express yourselves, lads. Leave everything on the pitch. Let's win this game, boys. Make it happen. Make history.

Jack: Try to get the ball into the opponent's net, while also endeavouring to prevent the ball going in our net.