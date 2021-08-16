Burnley v Brighton: The pick of the stats

- Burnley are winless in their last 11 home league games - five draws, six losses - since beating Aston Villa 3-2 in January, equalling their longest run without a win at Turf Moor, going 11 games between April-November 1979 in the second tier.

- Brighton came from behind to win a Premier League game on the road for the second time in 48 attempts - five draws, 41 losses - also doing so against Huddersfield in December 2018.

- James Tarkowski's goal for Burnley is the fastest scored on the opening weekend of a Premier League campaign since Alexandre Lacazette's strike against Leicester in 2017-18.