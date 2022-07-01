Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has described Mohamed Salah's new contract as "a special treat for our supporters to enjoy their weekend even more".

He told the club's website: "I’m sure there will be some celebrations for this news tonight.

"Really pleased – really, really pleased. It’s the best decision for us and best decision for him. He belongs with us I think. This is his club now.

"Of course it has taken a little time but that’s absolutely OK and the best things are always worth waiting for anyway. Mo is one of the best players in the world - it’s only normal there are things to sort when you are at his level. So big credit to Julian Ward and Mike Gordon for guiding us to this destination.

"I have no doubt Mo’s best years are still to come. And that’s saying something, because the first five seasons here have been the stuff of legend.

"It is just great news. It makes me smile thinking about it. He stays with us for longer and it means we can achieve more together."