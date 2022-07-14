Nottingham Forest have appointed Jamie Robinson as their new first-team coach following the departure of Steven Reid.

The 50-year-old arrives at the City Ground having spent 11 years with the Football Association.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time to join Nottingham Forest and I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead in building on our return to the Premier League,” said Robinson.

“I’ve known Steve Cooper for many years and we’ve worked together closely in previous roles."

Forest boss Steve Cooper added: “Jamie is an outstanding coach who has worked closely with, and supported the development of, many elite level players and coaches during his time with the FA."