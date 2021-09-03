Ciaran Varley, BBC Sport

Raheem Sterling celebrated opening the scoring for England against Hungary on Thursday by paying his respects to friend Steffie Gregg.

In a hostile atmosphere, in which racist chanting was aimed at England players including Sterling, the Three Lions romped to a 4-0 win - as the Manchester City man netted his16th goal in his past 24 internationals.

It felt like a good answer to some Hungary fans who had jeered England as they took the knee before the match.

As Sterling celebrated his goal, he lifted his shirt to reveal a message that read "Love you forever, Steffie Gregg", before he was pelted with drinks cups thrown from the stands.

Gregg was a Jamaica-based social media influencer and Twitch streamer, who died earlier this week after contracting Covid-19.

The 26-year-old was the daughter of former race car driver Gary Gregg and understood to have been a childhood friend of Sterling’s.