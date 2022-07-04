Arsenal and Manchester United will compete for 28-year-old forward Paulo Dybala, who is a free agent after his Juventus contract expired, while Napoli are also interested in the Argentina international. (La Repubblica, via Star), external

Meanwhile, the Gunners' battle with United for Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez is intensifying, with Arsenal set to meet Ajax this week and the Old Trafford club having made a bid for the 24-year-old. (Athletic - subscription required), external

