Foxes hold on to move up the table

Tim Oscroft, BBC Sport

Brendan Rodgers will be pleased by his side's response to a bruising 4-1 defeat by West Ham in their previous outing, but he will know his side can play better.

And the Foxes also had to contend with the early loss of Ricardo Pereira, who limped off after his role in Vardy's opener, potentially adding to an already ample injury list.

Albrighton's winner was his side's first shot on target of the second half and just his fourth league goal in three years.

Norwich's disallowed equaliser was followed by pressure on the Leicester goal, but the Foxes hung on to move up into eighth place.