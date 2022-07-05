With summer fixtures and a pre-season tour just around the corner, we asked you what you're hoping to see from Eddie Howe's side and which younger players you think deserve a chance to impress the boss.

Here are some of your comments:

David: Anderson has to be given some pre-season time to see if he's ready for the first team, or if he needs another loan (maybe in the Championship). Hopefully Newcastle will finish comfortably in the top half of the league and with a couple more signings (a striker and an attacking midfielder), we should be able to do this as the squad is looking good.

Neil: I would settle for Callum Wilson not limping off in any of these friendlies! Sticking with 4-3-3 to start with, but vary formations so we have a plan B and C. With the last point in mind give Lewis a few games in both left-back and left wingback roles. Finally Elliott Anderson deserves a few run outs.

Lindsay: Elliott Anderson. He did a brilliant job on loan at Bristol Rovers last season and I'd love to see him get some time in the senior squad under his belt. Hopefully he'll get some sub appearances and cup games in the coming season.

Coombesy: I'm looking forward to seeing all the new signings in action. Some great business completed so far but there’s definitely two or three more signings to come, with a striker, a right winger and an attacking minded midfielder.

Simon: This window has been exactly what we've ever wanted. Not earth-shattering, but competitive and tantalising. Our defence looks solid and our midfield has a nice mixture of creativity, flair and guile. If we needed one final player, I'd say it would have to be a goal scorer. A striker, or a right-sided forward, whichever is better/makes sense.