Chris Coughlin, BBC Radio Merseyside

Moise Kean’s return to Juventus after a disappointing spell at Everton is undoubtedly a deal that suits both parties perfectly.

There was much anticipation surrounding the transfer of the Italian youngster in 2019 but he failed to make an impact at Goodison Park with just four goals in 39 games in all competitions, either side of a superb loan spell at PSG last season.

His red card at Huddersfield in last week’s Carabao Cup tie brought a sour end to his time on Merseyside but the writing may well have been on the wall for the 21 year-old regardless of that incident.

Naturally as with any unsuccessful signing, there’ll be an air of frustration for Everton supporters, but many will be glad that the matter has finally been resolved with the club moving on to other targets.