Win over Man City 'big' for Spurs boss Nuno

Sunday's victory over Manchester City was "really big" for new Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo, according to former Blackburn striker Chris Sutton.

"It was a big statement to beat City in the manner they did," Sutton said on the Football Daily podcast.

"There are probably a large amount of Tottenham fans who were underwhelmed by the appointment of Nuno. He may even have been seventh or eight choice.

"It was really big for him [the win]. The Harry Kane stuff is an absolute nightmare for him to deal with it."

