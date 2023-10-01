We asked for your views following Ross County's 1-0 defeat by Hearts

John: County lack energy from the start. White continues to be toothless up front and it’s difficult to understand his role. Loturi should start with either Dhanda or Turner. Samuel and Murray should be the starting forwards. Subs worked well. We need to stop the long ball approach and crowding one side of the park. Open up the play to give room.

Anon: We should have got at least a draw today. Even game, but we are not really threatening up front, which is a worry. Playing very narrow, long ball and one paced. We get caught on the break from attacking positions due to said lack of pace. Goal we lost today was shocking, how can a long straight ball from deep result in a headed goal by 5'9" Forrest?

David: Need a strong ball-winning midfielder as we seem to get a bit overrun in that department. Dhanda and Turner are good footballers but too similar and are not physically strong enough. Cannot afford the luxury of having both on at the same time. Perhaps Allardice should get a chance.

Robert: I am a long serving fan at County but cannot understand our tactics at times. We have a manager that runs hot and cold in his options, it is always a 'good game', well we all see it different in the West Stand. We don’t have a poacher instinct in our players, we keep losing. Not good enough. Matters have to be sorted and soon we are back at the bottom again.