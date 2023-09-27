Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott has had a long journey to reach the Premier League - in more ways than one.

Born and raised in Guernsey, he used to regularly fly to the English mainland to train with Southampton's academy, but was released aged 12.

The 20-year-old tells The Football News Show how he hopes to repay his parents' dedication with the Cherries in the top flight and how frustrating he has found the knee injury that has prevented him from making his debut...