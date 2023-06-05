Manchester City have their hands on another trophy and in lifting the FA Cup, they moved closer to a piece of football history.

We asked for your feelings after Saturday's game and your thoughts ahead of the Champions League final.

Plus, we received some great memories from City fans.

Here's some of what you sent us:

Phil: As a boy growing up in Manchester, I remember watching United beat Benfica. Everyone in Manchester wanted United to win, and there was a buzz in the playground the next day as they emulated Best's goal. I'm sure Manchester City will now feel the same way. I'd like to watch the coming final with Brian Kidd, what a servant he has been to both Manchester clubs.

David: If we play in the Champions League final like we did against Real Madrid at home, and Arsenal home and away, then we should win. But as I have supported City since 1964 I will never be arrogant or assume a win. In a one-off match anything can happen. KDB broken cheek bone and no sending off springs to mind.

Alan: I came from a red household but, as a 10-year-old, I accompanied a new friend to Maine Road with his big brother. Of course, I started supporting the team I was watching - much to the annoyance of my United-supporting Grandad. I told him he'd had the chance to take me to Old Trafford but never did; so I've been a City supporter now for 60 plus years.

David: City have improved each successive season since Pep arrived. They are now a true footballing behemoth in terms of technique,talent and team work. I think they may well and sincerely hope they achieve the treble.