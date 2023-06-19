Richard Martin, BBC Sport

Andoni Iraola has a history of overachieving everywhere he has been, beginning with his playing career.

He spent 15 years with Athletic Bilbao, the club who famously only pick players with ties to the Basque Country. In his four seasons as captain, the club reached two Copa del Rey finals, a Europa League final and qualified for the Champions League.

As manager of Rayo, he inspired them to promotion via the play-offs and established them in La Liga - even pushing for European football earlier last season.

Iraola's Rayo had a reputation of being one of the most effective pressing teams in Spain, playing with a high block and forcing teams into errors in dangerous areas.

This ambitious, yet flexible, style of play has seen Rayo pull off some remarkable results in the biggest matches. They beat La Liga champions Real Madrid last season - as well as Sevilla and Villarreal - while avoiding defeat by Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. In the previous season, they did the double over Barcelona for the first time in their history.

Before joining Bilbao's youth academy, Iraola got his football education at the renowned Basque club Antiguoko alongside Xabi Alonso, Mikel Arteta and future Athletic team-mate Aritz Aduriz.

Although he spent the bulk of his career with Bilbao, he got to work under top coaches such as Marcelo Bielsa, who led the team to two finals in 2012, and future Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde.

