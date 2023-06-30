Aston Villa have agreed a £35m deal to sign Spain defender Pau Torres, 26, from Villarreal. (Guardian, external)

Villa are considering a loan move for Barcelona's Spain winger Ferran Torres, 23, with a purchase option of 25m euros (£21.5m). (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish, external)

Manchester United and Chelsea are both interested in Aston Villa's Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 30. (Football Transfers, external)

