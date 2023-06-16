Raskin nets double for Euros-bound Belgium U21s

Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin hit a double as Belgium Under-21s warmed up the European Championship finals with a 2-0 win away to Israel.

Raskin - a January signing from Standard Liege - has yet to open his scoring account after 16 appearances for the Ibrox side, but had so such issues on international duty.

The 22-year-old finished off a well-worked move shortly after the break and added a second with a deflected drive 14 minutes later.

Belgium begin their Euro finals campaign on Wednesday against the Netherlands and also face Portugal and Georgia - who are co-hosts with Romania - in Group A.