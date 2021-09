Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa speaking to BBC Match of the Day:

"It is a game we could have won. It wouldn't have been strange if we scored one or two goals more.

"The construction of the offensive game was good. We had to adapt to a great centre forward like the number 10 [Saint-Maximin]. I think in some way our defensive game was sufficient.

"The results are not great, from 15 points to have only three is too little."