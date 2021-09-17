Tottenham v Chelsea: Last time out

Tottenham host Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

A Jorginho penalty gave Chelsea a 1-0 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in February 2021.

Spurs' Eric Dier was to blame for conceding the penalty after he made a clumsy challenge on Blues forward Timo Werner.

It was a relatively comfortable win for Chelsea with keeper Edouard Mendy barely troubled apart from diving to save Erik Lamela's effort.

With talisman Harry Kane out injured, Son Heung-min struggled to receive support from his teammates as Spurs were confined to their own half for long periods.

The Blues moved into the Premier League top six and continued their unbeaten start under new boss Thomas Tuchel - winning seven points from three matches.

Meanwhile, for Jose Mourinho and Tottenham, it was a third successive defeat as they dropped to seventh in the table.