Tottenham 0-3 Chelsea: Tuchel reaction

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel to BBC Match of the Day: "We were too sloppy, we were not sharp enough in the first 45 minutes. We were not really bad, but not on the level that you need to have when you face a strong Tottenham side in their stadium.

"They approached the derby with a lot of energy and we lacked a little bit. Individually there were good performances, like from Thiago and Kepa in the first half. But as a team we lacked energy.

"We relied too much on skills, but its not just about skilful play - we also have to impress with work rate and intensity and we had to step up to earn a better result. And that is what we did, we played a better second half."

On N'Golo Kante's influence off the bench: "He played a huge part. N'Golo is N'Golo, he's unique, one of a kind and having him on the pitch makes such a huge difference to everything."