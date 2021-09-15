Team news: Man City v RB Leipzig

Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden could be involved for Manchester City as they host RB Leipzig in their Champions League Group A opener on Wednesday.

The midfield duo were unused substitutes in Saturday's win at Leicester after overcoming ankle and foot injuries respectively.

Second-choice goalkeeper Zack Steffen remains unavailable after testing positive for Covid-19.

Scott Carson is likely to deputise for last year's Champions League finalists.

Boss Pep Guardiola hopes his players can use the loss as motivation for this season's competition: "The players have feelings and soul and you know it hurts when you cannot achieve."

Pick and share your City XI to face RB Leipzig