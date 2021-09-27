'Playing for this amazing club is special'

Diogo Jota says playing for Liverpool is "special", as the forward prepares to mark 12 months since he made his Reds debut.

The Portuguese will travel to his home city on Tuesday when Liverpool take on Porto in the Champions League group stage, exactly one year on since he first played under Jurgen Klopp following a summer move from Wolves.

"It's already a mark - 12 months playing for this amazing club, it's special," he said on Monday.

"In the end, all of the players want to provide for its people, to win football matches and competitions."

The 24-year-old says playing alongside Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane has improved his game.

"I think playing under Jurgen and with this team, it helped me as well because we play a lot of attacking football and, being an attacking player, I take advantage of that because I’m always around the goal."

Liverpool beat Porto when the two sides met in the competition in 2018-19, but Jota doesn't believe it was a fair reflection of the side's quality.

"I follow Porto and I know that those results weren't good for Porto and they didn't show the real difference between the teams.

"Playing at the Estadio do Dragao is not easy for the away team, so I know that if we go there thinking about those results then we will be struggling."