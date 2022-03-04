Klopp on injuries, his Liverpool future and West Ham

He expects Thiago Alcantara to be unavailable, Joel Matip is out with illness, while Curtis Jones and Naby Keita are both doubts.

Roberto Firmino is "looking good, but not good enough for the weekend". The plan is he will train for the first time in full on Sunday.

Klopp said "nothing has changed" on his Liverpool future and added: "This club must be even better when I am not here any more. That’s the plan."

On whether wining the Carabao Cup has changed the mood in training, Klopp said: "The boys are confident. We were confident before. I think the big difference is it's been a while since we had a big final."

He added: "After the final whistle, or the final shot, it didn't feel any different to winning the Champions League final."

Klopp said Ibrahima Konate "can be so much better, but he is really good so that helps".

On thinking about winning the quadruple, Klopp said: “I cannot think about what we can win. I’m barely smart enough for enough focus for one game."

Klopp said West Ham have a strong side and he is pleased to see his "nice colleague" David Moyes doing well.

He added: "They are really good - but we are not bad as well, and that is what we have to let them feel. In the last game we were not 100% ourselves."