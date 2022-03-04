Norwich v Brentford: Team news

Norwich full-backs Max Aarons and Brandon Williams are available after missing the FA Cup defeat by Liverpool.

Ozan Kabak trained on Friday, putting himself in contention for a place in the matchday squad, but Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele are still out.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has no new injury concerns for the trip to Carrow Road.

Midfielder Josh Dasilva is suspended as a consequence of his early red card against Newcastle.

