'Gomez still one of England’s best centre-halves'

A fully-fit Joe Gomez is one of England's best defenders, according to Stephen Warnock.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily, the former Liverpool defender said: "Joe Gomez for me is arguably still one of England’s best centre-halves.

"Fully fit, I think Gareth Southgate would have him in his squad and he would arguably have him in his team. He is that good.

"His ability to read the game, to read situations, the pace that he has. I think it’s great to see him back on the football pitch.

"It’s going to take time for him. It’s a slow process for him but the big thing for him this season was to get through the season unscathed."

