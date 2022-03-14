We've been asking what you think about Cristiano Ronaldo's role at Manchester United and whether he is a 'problem' in the dressing room as some have suggested.

Here are some of your views:

Bunny: CR7 is a great player; at Juve last season he got 29 goals: at United this season, 2021-22, 12 goals so far. The Premier League is obviously tougher, but CR7 is the highest scorer at United. However, he isn't a centre-forward and the team need a good one. CR7 is a right-sided midfielder and always has been. He's doing a great job out of position.

Michael: He is bigger and better than the whole club put together in its current sorry mess. He is a superstar playing in a faded galaxy. He calls the shots, he is effectively de facto manager anyway. He may well be trying his hand behind the scenes for later on or even this year. How could he be a worse choice? He has standards around football.

Ortakand: The phenomenal Cristiano aside, United's training methods seem not to correct their game re: second balls, options available to the player with the ball (i.e players' off-the-ball movement) and heading the ball - seems they're scared of heading the ball, Rashford the best example. These are very important qualities. If only we had more players like McTominay.

