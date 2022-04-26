Transfer news: AC Milan close to reaching deal for Origi

AC Milan are close to reaching a deal with Liverpool striker Divock Origi. (Calciomercato), external

Neco Williams says he does not know where he will be playing football next season. The right-back is currently on loan at Fulham from Liverpool. (Wales Online), external

Meanwhile, Stade Reims will let Hugo Ekitike leave the club for 35m euros (£30m) in the summer and Newcastle are expected to revive their interest after talks with the youngster in January. The striker also has interest from the Reds, Chelsea and Manchester United. (Goal), external

