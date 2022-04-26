Transfer news: AC Milan close to reaching deal for Origi

AC Milan are close to reaching a deal with Liverpool striker Divock Origi. (Calciomercato)

Neco Williams says he does not know where he will be playing football next season. The right-back is currently on loan at Fulham from Liverpool. (Wales Online)

Meanwhile, Stade Reims will let Hugo Ekitike leave the club for 35m euros (£30m) in the summer and Newcastle are expected to revive their interest after talks with the youngster in January. The striker also has interest from the Reds, Chelsea and Manchester United. (Goal)

