Lawro's predictions: Tottenham v Newcastle

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

I just have a feeling Newcastle could have an indifferent run now.

The Magpies have lost their last two games and it worries me a bit that one or two of their players might think the job is done and they are safe.

It probably is, but they still need to maintain their form and show manager Eddie Howe they can be relied upon, on a regular basis and not just in a short burst.

So these next few games will be interesting and might tell us something about the characters in the Newcastle squad.

As for Tottenham, well I think they will win this game, but I still wouldn't be confident about their chances of making the top four.

There always seems to be poor performance around the corner, when they look like a team who have just met for the first time. It's what Spurs do.

Jim's prediction: 3-1

