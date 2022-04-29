Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has been speaking to the media before his side host Norwich City on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Bertrand Traore will return to the squad after missing the last match, but Morgan Sanson remains out and Villa will also be without Kourtney Hause.

The Villa boss praised winger Leon Bailey as a "big talent", adding: "We want to keep him moving, give him game time and the opportunity to get in his rhythm."

Gerrard also discussed Jacob Ramsey, who has enjoyed a stellar season so far and signed a new contract with the club earlier this week: "He’s desperate to be a part of this journey and desperate to represent his hometown club. I can see it in his eyes how happy he is."

He also expressed the importance of a victory on Saturday to the home fans: "We need a win and the gameplan will be as aggressive as we can be to deliver three points for our supporters."

