Klopp on Salah post, optimism for next season and Southampton
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool's final Premier League game of the season against Southampton on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
He understands Mohamed Salah’s Instagram post, external explaining his "devastation" at missing out on the top four: "It is a normal description of his. When it is confirmed, it is not a moment for optimism. We all think like Mo about it – we are absolutely not happy that we have not qualified."
However, he insists there are plenty of reasons for optimism: "If you had asked me 10 games ago if we would finish fifth, I would have said, 'Not possible' but the place you can finish behind the top four is fifth and that’s where we are."
He is realistic about their season: "Sometimes you have to accept it. We have had our moments but it is not a season we will talk about. The challenge is to reinvent ourselves and it’s what we have started. It’s super exciting."
A final day with nothing riding on it is unusual: "Usually, everything is at stake and I cannot remember when that was not the case. But we only play to win. I will pick a team with a lot of desire and make sure we have players who are ready in all departments."
On relegated Southampton: "It is a strange one as they have such a talented squad. They will play if we let them. We have to find a way to defend them and if we do that, we have a good chance to create and score. Whoever wants it more will have the better chance of winning."
