Boss Ruben Selles said Southampton "will fight until the very last point" despite relegation from the Premier League looking likely.

Thursday's home defeat by Bournemouth leaves Saints bottom of the table and six points from safety with only five games left.

Che Adams thought he had snatched a point against the Cherries, but it was ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee.

Speaking after the loss, Selles said: "We came with the intention to put in a good performance and we obviously didn't.

"Some of the things that can go against us, they went against us.

"Even the offside goal - it's a couple of centimetres but it is offside. It was a hard night.

"We are going to go and try to put a performance in every game to try to win, and we are going to do it until the very end.

"I know it's only five games to play. But we are professionals and we will fight until the very last point.

"I know now it's hard. I know the table is looking like it's a difficult one. But we are going to give it a try."

