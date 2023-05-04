Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool will "take what we can get" this season but isn't getting carried away with their top four hopes after a fifth successive win.

The Reds' 1-0 win over Fulham on Wednesday means Klopp's side are on their longest winning run since April 2022, when they managed 10 games.

When asked if Liverpool's top four hopes are realistic, he said: "No. I don't feel it like that but it means nothing.

"It's about probabilities. If Newcastle and Manchester United win all their games, we have no chance.

"If Brighton win all their games, they are ahead of us. That's the situation. We just have to win our games and see where it takes us.

"At the moment I'm happy with our direction. We just have to keep going and in the end we'll look at the table and take what we can get."