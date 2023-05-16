West Ham are looking to appoint a director of football to ease the demands on sporting director Mark Noble and also reduce the influence of manager David Moyes on transfers if he stays. (Guardian, external)

Southampton's 28-year-old England midfielder James Ward-Prowse does not have a relegation release clause in his contract, but the club are expecting bids. Aston Villa, West Ham and Tottenham have expresed an interest. (Mail, external)

Arsenal are ready to offer West Ham a club-record £90m for England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, while Switzerland's Granit Xhaka, 30, could be one of a number of players to be sold by the Gunners. (Mail, external)

The Hammers are monitoring 20-year-old United States midfielder Yunus Musah, who is trying to help Valencia avoid relegation from Spain's top flight. (Mail, external)

