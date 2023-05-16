Transfer news: Hammers searching for new sporting director

West Ham are looking to appoint a director of football to ease the demands on sporting director Mark Noble and also reduce the influence of manager David Moyes on transfers if he stays. (Guardian)

Southampton's 28-year-old England midfielder James Ward-Prowse does not have a relegation release clause in his contract, but the club are expecting bids. Aston Villa, West Ham and Tottenham have expresed an interest. (Mail)

Arsenal are ready to offer West Ham a club-record £90m for England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, while Switzerland's Granit Xhaka, 30, could be one of a number of players to be sold by the Gunners. (Mail)

The Hammers are monitoring 20-year-old United States midfielder Yunus Musah, who is trying to help Valencia avoid relegation from Spain's top flight. (Mail)

