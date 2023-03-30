Tom Jordan, Back of the Net, external

Despite not knowing the division in which we will be competing next season, Dominic Solanke is a player fighting for his future.

Dom will always put a shift in and offer a lot more than many traditional number nines, but his lack of goals in the top flight is a concern.

If AFC Bournemouth were to stay up, a more natural goalscorer may be required to take that next step. He has scored only three Premier League goals so far having led the line for the majority of the season, which is not going to cut it at this level.

A big end to the season for Dom is needed, to see if he can significantly add to his tally.

Read the full piece here