Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus says he has submitted a bid to buy Manchester United and hopes to oversee a takeover conducted in conjunction with supporters.

"Any sport club ultimately should belong to its fans. My bid is built on equality with fans," said Zilliacus.

"The current development, where billionaire sheiks and oligarchs take over clubs and control them as their personal playgrounds is not a healthy trend.

"The current market value of the club is just under $3.9bn (£3.17bn). That means that if every one of the fans of the club would join in buying the club, the total sum per fan would amount to less than $6.

"My group will finance half of the sum needed to take over the club, and will ask the fans, through a new company that is being set up for this specific purpose, to participate for the other half.

"If every fan joins it means less than $3 per fan."

