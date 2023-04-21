Bournemouth v West Ham: Pick of the stats
Since losing to Nottingham Forest in August, West Ham United have won all four of their Premier League matches against newly promoted sides. The Hammers last had five consecutive wins over promoted sides in the top flight between April 1997 and January 1998.
Bournemouth have won their last two Premier League matches - the first time this season they have won back-to-back games. The Cherries have not won three Premier League games in a row within the same campaign since March 2016.
West Ham United ended an 11-game away winless run with their 1-0 away win against Fulham – the Hammers have not won consecutive away games since January 2022.